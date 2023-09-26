In light of the Bears' 0-3 start to the season, some fans are already looking to the NFL draft.

If you're a draft fanatic, you'll be happy with the Bears' chances.

According to the Football Power Index (FPI), the Bears have a 38% chance of earning the No. 1 pick in the draft between theirs and the Carolina Panthers' selection.

Remember, the Panthers traded their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft to the Bears in exchange for the Bears' No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. They also traded a 2023 second-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder and DJ Moore.

Ironically, with one minute left in the regular season, the Bears had a lower chance of earning the No. 1 pick they received for the 2023 NFL draft, according to PFF's Timo Riske. If that's any indication of how the Bears' season is going --- added with the gold they received in the Panthers' first-round pick --- that's a wild statistic.

If the Bears earn back-to-back first-overall picks, changes are bound to happen.

Six teams have earned back-to-back first overall picks in the NFL draft, not including the Miami Dolphins from the AFL; though, it's happened on eight different occurrences. Here are the teams who've achieved consecutive No. 1 picks and the years they did it.

Philadelphia Eagles: 1936-37

Chicago Cardinals: 1939-40

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1976-77, 1986-87

Cleveland Browns: 1999-2000, 2017-18

Cincinnati Bengals: 1994-95

Jacksonville Jaguars: 2021-22

Is it time to gear up for Caleb Williams, or Drake Maye? Or, is it too early to tell, with 14 weeks left in the Bears' season?

