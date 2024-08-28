Bears' Ian Wheeler's journey unveils unique side of team's coaching, management

One of this offseason's "Hard Knocks" diamonds in the rough, Ian Wheeler, has one of the team's most fascinating stories.

He's on a path to go to medical school in hopes of becoming a doctor. But he also wants to be an NFL running back. And he's attempting to reach those dreams with the Bears, deferring medical school to pursue his athletic career.

But his journey unveiled a side of the Bears coaching staff and management fans likely didn't expect.

Exhibit A: running backs coaches Chad Morton and Jennifer King.

"He calls himself type A. I can agree with that," Wheeler said of Morton. "Chad, he expects a lot from me. And I appreciate him pushing me to be the very best I can be."

There are ample moments in the episode of both Morton and King ripping into Wheeler. Whether it's about protecting the ball, running low instead of high, or getting the choreography correct to his rookie performance of a Chief Keef song, there isn't anything both coaches aren't ready to coach Wheeler on.

It's not because Wheeler is low man on the totum pole. It's not because he's a new member of the team, or the fact that he isn't the best player on the team. It's because the Bears see potential in his talent.

"I'm on him all the time just because I know his potential. His talent is ridiculous," Morton said on the show. "I mean, he runs a 4.3 (40-yard dash). And so I'm gonna get that out no matter what."

These moments are why "Hard Knocks" is a thrilling show. I'm sure not many Bears fans knew how aggressive the coaching styles of both Morton and King are, especially the former. It's incredible to see the coaches have a tangible effect on young, up-and-coming players in the league.

Unfortunately, his hopes of making the Bears roster came to a screeching halt during the Bears-Chiefs preseason finale. Wheeler suffered a tear in his ACL during the game. The Bears placed him on injured reserve, ending his season.

"I'm in a terrible mood now. Like, I'm crushed. I'm crushed," Morton said after finding out the news of Wheeler's injury.

Inarguably the most poignant moment of the episode captured on cameras, Wheeler met his mother, Beaura, outside the locker room at Arrowhead Stadium. The two embraced in a long hug, tears streaming down Beaura's face, as they both realized the incredible hurdle Wheeler will have to overcome to return to the field.

Rookie RB Ian Wheeler's mom was right there for her son when he got the news that he tore his ACL. ❤️#HardKnocks with the @ChicagoBears available now on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/dOQfdsNoWN — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2024

That brought Wheeler to general manager Ryan Poles' office, where he would be informed of his status on injured reserve, ending his season without a roster spot. Wheeler expressed his content in getting the opportunity to continue to learn while he briefly remained with the team.

Poles offered a shoulder to cry on, showing why he's the right man for the job.

"I'm proud of you," Poles told Wheeler. "And I can't wait to see what your ceiling's gonna be. You have a lot of talent and you had the entire staff rooitng for you. Everyone was extremely excited with your progress and where you were headed. Let's continue to stay positive because I think the only dangerous part about being on IR is, obviously, you miss being on the field but then if you become stagnant mentally, then you kinda start to lose your way. And I don't want that to happen.

"My door is always open, alright? My phone is always on. If you want to talk, if you want to cry, whatever you need to do, I'm here for you. You're a part of the team. We'll see how your journey is gonna continue on."

Wheeler's story is unfortunate, heart-breaking and downright unfair. He was cut short of a chance at an NFL roster because of an injury. And while he's out for the upcoming season, he has a bright career ahead of him, whether it's on the football field or in the doctor's office.

As for the Bears, "Hard Knocks" exposed the genuine colors of the coaching staff and the front office. That's something viewers can take solace in while inhaling Wheeler's crushing story.

