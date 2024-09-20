LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears will be without wide receiver Keenan Allen for the second straight game due to a heel injury.

Allen hasn't practiced since the Friday before the season opener against the Tennessee Titans. Allen re-aggravated his heel injury in the win over the Titans and did not play in the Bears' Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans.

The Bears were hopeful that Allen's heel would improve with rest, but the veteran receiver is not yet ready to return to the field. For personal reasons, Allen won't travel with the team to Indianapolis.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said that Allen'a heel is getting better and his "speed" is improving, but he's not there yet.

Running back Travis Homer, fullback Khari Blasingame, and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens are also out for Sunday's game vs. the Colts.

The Bears placed Homer on injured reserve with a finger injury.

Offensive guard Nate Davis re-injured his groin during the week and is questionable for Sunday's game. Veteran Matt Pryor will fill in at right guard if Davis can't go.

Left guard Teven Jenkins, who missed Wednesday's practice with a bruised thigh, practiced in full Friday and is good to go.