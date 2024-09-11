Bears injury report: Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen did not practice Wednesday

Following the team's 24-17 season-opening win versus the Titans, the Bears released their first injury report of the week as they prepare for their Week 2 matchup on Sunday night against the Texans.

Here's the injury report.

Bears Injury report as prep for Texans begins:



DNP: Rome Odunze (knee), Keenan Allen (foot), DeMarcus Walker (foot)



Limited: Ryan Bates (shoulder/elbow), Zacch Pickens (groin), Kiran Amegadjie (quad), Khari Blasingame (hand/knee) pic.twitter.com/GQVtoNuk9A — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) September 11, 2024

Wide receivers Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen headline the report, as neither of the starting pass-catchers practiced on Wednesday.

Odunze suffered an MCL sprain late in the team's win on Sunday. He's considered day-to-day at this point, grateful for dodging --- what he believed --- could've been a serious injury.

"I mean, it happened, and then I got up, I felt kind of a pop in there, so I knew something wasn’t necessarily right," Odunze said Wednesday at Halas Hall. "I usually try and walk things off, see how it feels. So I played the next play and was on a block, and it didn’t feel right.

"Like I said, I’ve never had anything with my knee, so I wanted to make sure I was 100 percent. Went to the trainer, asked them to look at it, and then got the MRI the next morning, next afternoon doctor gave me a diagnosis of an MCL sprain before that and the report from the MRI confirmed it."

Allen has been working through a heel injury since the latter stages of training camp. It didn't stop him from playing on Sunday. But he did tweak the injury on a deep route during the game.

As for the rest, DeMarcus Walker also didn't practice on Wednesday (foot). Zacch Pickens, Khari Blasingame, Ryan Bates and Kiran Amegadjie were all limited in practice, too.

