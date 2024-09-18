Bears injury report: The latest updates on Keenan Allen, Teven Jenkins

The Bears are heading into their third week of the regular season with a few notable ailments on their injury report.

Keenan Allen (heel), Teven Jenkins (thigh), Khari Blasingame (hand/knee) and Zacch Pickens (groin) all did not practice on Wednesday. Kiran Amegadjie (quad), Andrew Billings (groin), Nate Davis (groin), Rome Odunze (knee), Montez Sweat (elbow) and DeMarcus Walker (foot) were limited at practice.

DNP: Keenan Allen, Teven Jenkins, Zacch Pickens, Khari Blasingame



Limited: Role Odunze, Andrew Billings, Nate Davis, Montez Sweat, DeMarcus Walker, Kiran Amegadjie pic.twitter.com/qxlRV7pzHY — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) September 18, 2024

Allen continues to recover from a lingering heel issue he first experienced during the latter stages of training camp.

"(He's) still working through his heel situation there," head coach Matt Eberflus said on Wednesday. "Again, we're trying to get him back on the grass as fast as possible. That's where he is."

When asked if there's a timeline for the veteran receiver, or whether it's a matter of pain tolerance, Eberflus said "It's the latter."

"It’s just working it day to day and see what it is day to day," Eberflus said. "Again we’re obviously wanting him to come back as fast as possible, but it’s got to be right for him."

As for Jenkins, who's popping up on the injured list for the first time this season, Eberflus and the Bears feel good about his status ahead of Sunday's game.

"We feel good about it. We do feel good about it," Eberflus said. "So again, we’ll see where it goes for tomorrow. But again, it’s a power thing and then him feeling comfortable and the trainers feeling comfortable for him to come back in.”

Of course, erring on the side of caution is the Bears' priority with any injury. But if Jenkins can go, he'll go.

"Teven’s always going to push in there. He wants to be in there. And if he can go, he’s going to go.”

If the Bears are another week without Allen, there will likely be a heavy reliance on Moore and Odunze, barring the latter's ability to play. Tyler Scott and Cole Kmet will likely have more significant roles, too.

Should Jenkins be unable to go on Sunday, the Bears will probably look to Kiran Amegadjie or Bill Murray to fill the gaps. Unfortunately, Ryan Bates' status on injured reserve hampers the Bears' ability to cleanly fill the gaps on the offensive line.

