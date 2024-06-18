Bears make DeAndre Carter free agent signing official

The Chicago Bears have made it official, signing return specialist DeAndre Carter to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Carter is expected to compete for a roster spot during training camp, with Velus Jones and Dante Pettis likely battling for the return role at Halas Hall.

In 17 games with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, Carter had 232 punt return yards and 262 kick return yards. He also caught four passes for 39 yards for the Raiders.

This will mark Carter’s second stint with the Bears, having appeared in four games with the team during the 2020 season. In that run, he had four punt returns for 30 yards.

He has averaged 22.4 yards per kick return in his career, with one touchdown to his credit.

The Bears’ kick return game is an area they want to strengthen after Jones averaged 27.2 yards per return last season on kickoffs. Trent Taylor had 23 punt returns for 188 yards, but signed with the San Francisco 49ers during the offseason.

The Bears did not have to make a corresponding roster move to add Carter to the 90-man roster.

