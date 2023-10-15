Bears' Nate Davis carted to locker room after injury

Chicago Bears lineman Nate Davis had to be carted to the locker room after suffering an injury against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.

Davis left the game after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter.

He was examined on the sideline, then was taken to the locker room by the team’s training staff.

The Bears say he is officially questionable to return to the contest.

Davis was injured on a passing play in the second quarter. Justin Fields rolled out for a short pass to Khari Blasingame, but as he fell to the ground he appeared to roll onto Davis’ ankle.

The lineman was attended to by trainers and was taken to the locker room a short time later.

We will update this story with details as they become available.

