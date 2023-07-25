Bears place Dante Pettis on Active/Non-Football Injury list

The Bears placed wide receiver Dante Pettis on the active/non-football injury list, the team announced on Tuesday.

We have placed WR Dante Pettis on the Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) July 25, 2023

The move comes one day after the Bears signed Isaiah Ford, a wide receiver from the Miami Dolphins, to a deal after completing a workout at Halas Hall on Monday.

The Bears also removed wide receiver Chase Claypool from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Monday, one day after the team designated him to the list.

Pettis, 27, was originally drafted in the second round of the 2018 draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He spent 2.5 seasons there before signing with the New York Giants after the 49ers waived him.

He signed with the Bears ahead of the 2022 season, seeing the field for all 17 games and starting in seven of them. He made 19 catches for 245 yards last season, catching three touchdowns, too.

