Bears place guard Ryan Bates on injured reserve, add two players to active roster

Bates has been nursing shoulder/elbow injuries

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bears placed guard Ryan Bates on injured reserve with a shoulder/elbow injury, the team announced Saturday.

In reciprocating moves, the Bears signed long snapper Scott Daly from the practice squad and elevated wide receiver Colin Johnson from the practice squad.

Bates split time at right guard with Nate Davis last Sunday. He played 38 snaps against the Titans or 68% of the team's offensive snaps. Bates will have to spend a minimum of four weeks on injured reserve before he's allowed to return; that leaves him out until at least Week 6.

Daly will start as the team's long snapper, replacing Patrick Scales, still recovering from back surgery.

Johnson played well during the team's first preseason game against the Texans in Canton for the Hall of Fame game. He caught two touchdown passes, putting his name on the map with the Bears. He's elevated in case Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen --- both questionable for Sunday's game --- can't go for the Bears.

The Bears traded for Bates, 27, in March from the Bills in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

This article tagged under:

