Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suffered a knee injury during the team's training camp practice on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Paul Kuharsky was the first to report the news.

The injury is expected to keep Hopkins sidelined for four-to-six weeks, per the report.

#Titans' DeAndre Hopkins to Miss Time With Injury https://t.co/Zo32oPBWj4 — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 1, 2024

The Bears-Titans Week 1 matchup is scheduled for Sept. 8. Four weeks on the sidelines gives Hopkins a look to return Aug. 29; six weeks gives Hopkins a Sept. 12 return. It's safe to say, at this point, there's a chance Hopkins won't be able to face the Bears for their Week 1 contest.

According to ESPN, Hopkins was seen Wednesday practicing with a wrap on his left leg during an individual period of practice. He took part in practice before leaving the field with director of sports medicine Todd Toriscelli.

Hopkins has surprisingly only faced the Bears twice during his decorated 11-year NFL career. In total, he has caught seven passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns against the Bears. The last time he played against them was in 2021 when he was with the Cardinals.

Hopkins, while a top option for the Titans, isn't the only formidable receiver the Titans have on their roster. This offseason, the Titans acquired Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, giving the franchise the best pass-catching trio it's seen in a long time.

