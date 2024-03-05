The Bears announced Karen B. Murphy's promotion to Vice President of Stadium Operations --- a newly created position --- and Chief Operating Officer of the team.

Previously, she was Senior Vice President of Business Strategy and Chief Financial Officer.

According to the team, Murphy will work closely with President/CEO Kevin Warren on the team's stadium desires. Her expertise and responsibilities will stretch across " finance & accounting, stadium & event operations, building operations, information technology, purchasing and innovation."

"I am incredibly honored and excited to lead an operation that has the power to change the trajectory of this storied franchise and how fans experience the game of football in Chicago. I have always loved the game of football and the City of Chicago, and I bring that passion to work every day," Murphy said. "I have the privilege of continuing my work for a world-class team and alongside Kevin and the rest of the organization, to create and execute on a vision that brings a state-of-the-art stadium and Super Bowls to Chicagoland."

The Bears are in the midst of trying to create a new home for the team. They purchased land in Arlington Heights for just south of $200 million in February 2023. However, they've run into a crossroads with the school districts of Arlington Heights, as both parties have not come to an agreement on property valuation.

In short, the school districts of Arlington Heights are rigid on their property valuation, which hands the Bears a larger annual tax bill than they're willing to pay. Both sides are still $100 million apart.

The Bears are now reportedly honing in on the lakefront and Soldier Field's South Lot for a new stadium location.

Murphy's entering a difficult arena that's handed the Bears several setbacks in their quest for a new home. And recently, they've been asked by the state to create a joint public funding plan with the White Sox for their respective taxpayer requests.

