Bears regular season tickets go on sale after schedule release

By Ryan Taylor

Tickets to this season's Bears home games during the 2024 regular season went on sale immediately after the team announced their schedule.

Here is the Bears' home regular season schedule for the 2024 season.

WeekOpponentDateTime (CT)Television
1vs. Tennessee TitansSun, Sept. 812 p.m.FOX
4vs. Los Angeles RamsSun, Sept. 2912 p.m.FOX
5vs. Carolina PanthersSun, Oct. 612 p.m.FOX
6vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in LondonSun, Oct. 138:30 a.m.NFL Network
10vs. New England PatriotsSun, Nov. 1012 p.m.FOX
11vs. Green Bay PackersSun, Nov. 1712 p.m.FOX
12vs. Minnesota VikingsSun, Nov. 2412 p.m.FOX
16vs. Detroit LionsSun, Dec. 2212 p.m.FOX
17vs. Seattle SeahawksThu, Dec. 267:15 p.m.Prime Video

NFL News
