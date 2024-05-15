Bears regular season tickets go on sale after schedule release

Tickets to this season's Bears home games during the 2024 regular season went on sale immediately after the team announced their schedule.
Click here to check out the tickets for this season's home slate.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Here is the Bears' home regular season schedule for the 2024 season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Television
|1
|vs. Tennessee Titans
|Sun, Sept. 8
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|4
|vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Sun, Sept. 29
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|5
|vs. Carolina Panthers
|Sun, Oct. 6
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|6
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London
|Sun, Oct. 13
|8:30 a.m.
|NFL Network
|10
|vs. New England Patriots
|Sun, Nov. 10
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|11
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|Sun, Nov. 17
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|12
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Sun, Nov. 24
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|16
|vs. Detroit Lions
|Sun, Dec. 22
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|17
|vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Thu, Dec. 26
|7:15 p.m.
|Prime Video