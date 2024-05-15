Bears regular season tickets go on sale after schedule release

Tickets to this season's Bears home games during the 2024 regular season went on sale immediately after the team announced their schedule.

Here is the Bears' home regular season schedule for the 2024 season.

Week Opponent Date Time (CT) Television 1 vs. Tennessee Titans Sun, Sept. 8 12 p.m. FOX 4 vs. Los Angeles Rams Sun, Sept. 29 12 p.m. FOX 5 vs. Carolina Panthers Sun, Oct. 6 12 p.m. FOX 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London Sun, Oct. 13 8:30 a.m. NFL Network 10 vs. New England Patriots Sun, Nov. 10 12 p.m. FOX 11 vs. Green Bay Packers Sun, Nov. 17 12 p.m. FOX 12 vs. Minnesota Vikings Sun, Nov. 24 12 p.m. FOX 16 vs. Detroit Lions Sun, Dec. 22 12 p.m. FOX 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks Thu, Dec. 26 7:15 p.m. Prime Video

