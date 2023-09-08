Bears release hype video on Instagram ahead of Week 1 matchup vs. Packers

The NFL season is officially underway, and the heavily anticipated Week 1 matchup at Soldier Field between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers is just two days away.

Ahead of the Sunday afternoon battle, the Bears posted a hype video on Instagram as the Monsters of the Midway look to flip the script on their rivalry with the Packers.

Coming off a 3-14 season that awarded them the first overall pick, the Bears offer a new look as franchise quarterback Justin Fields enters his third NFL season.

Highlighted by offseason acquisitions of wide receiver D.J. Moore and edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, the former acquired in a trade involving the draft's top pick, the Bears will hope to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2020.

The start of the season couldn't come with a bigger test, as the Bears will have to take on the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers in a prime opportunity to turn the tables on one of professional sports' most famous rivalries.

Kickoff on Sunday is slated for 3:25 p.m. local time from Soldier Field.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.