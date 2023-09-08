Trending
Chicago Bears

Bears release hype video on Instagram ahead of Week 1 matchup vs. Packers

By Peter Marzano

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The NFL season is officially underway, and the heavily anticipated Week 1 matchup at Soldier Field between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers is just two days away.

Ahead of the Sunday afternoon battle, the Bears posted a hype video on Instagram as the Monsters of the Midway look to flip the script on their rivalry with the Packers.

Coming off a 3-14 season that awarded them the first overall pick, the Bears offer a new look as franchise quarterback Justin Fields enters his third NFL season.

Highlighted by offseason acquisitions of wide receiver D.J. Moore and edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, the former acquired in a trade involving the draft's top pick, the Bears will hope to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2020.

The start of the season couldn't come with a bigger test, as the Bears will have to take on the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers in a prime opportunity to turn the tables on one of professional sports' most famous rivalries.

Kickoff on Sunday is slated for 3:25 p.m. local time from Soldier Field.

Bears News

Kevin Warren 8 mins ago

Bears' Kevin Warren sends letter to season ticket holders on stadium future

Green Bay Packers 49 mins ago

Packers will be without key playmaker vs. Bears on Sunday

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Bears
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us