Bears remove Chase Claypool from the PUP list

The Bears removed wide receiver Chase Claypool from the physically unable to perform list (PUP), the team announced Monday in a release. He is officially eligible to participate in training camp on Wednesday.

Claypool was placed on the list on Sunday and magically was removed on Monday. It's uncertain why Claypool landed on the list and was subsequently taken off the following day.

The wide receiver has dealt with multiple injuries this offseason. Soft tissue injuries hampered his ability to participate in mini-camp.

Claypool, acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round draft pick last season, appeared in seven games for the Bears, with 14 catches for 140 yards.

The receiver told reporters during the offseason that he had been working to better grasp offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s scheme, and that he was ready to have a breakout year for the Bears in 2023.

“I truly believe that this year from last year will be a night and day different,” he told talkSPORT2 in the UK earlier this summer. “Obviously with the additions we had in the offseason, but also being able to stack that knowledge from last season, all those learning and those growth spurts that we had to go through, I think it’s going to be great.”

