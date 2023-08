Jalen Harris, a Bears rookie defensive lineman, was fined $4,185 for unnecessary roughness during Week 2's preseason game against the Colts, according to Ian Rapoport.

He swung at a Colts player during the game.

#Bears DL Jalen Harris was fined $4,185 for unnecessary roughness in last week’s preseason game. Harris was ejected for swinging at a #Colts player. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2023

Harris, 24, is an undrafted rookie out of Arizona. The defensive end is 6-foot-4 and 257 pounds.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.