Bears rookies fumble the names of old-school toys

If you're a Bears fan born before the year 2001, you might want to close your eyes.

The Bears tested rookies Tyler Scott, Gervon Dexter Jr. and Noah Sewell to see if they could guess the names of old-school toys correctly. A couple passed with flying colors, and others *cough* Tyler Scott *cough* didn't do so hot.

Check out the video.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

At least they got the Snickers right 😅#SnickersRookieMistake pic.twitter.com/OUKDiuxFO2 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 11, 2023

Scott called a classic Nintendo 64 game a "Nintendo Switch." H'e about 20 years off in that regard. He also called putty "plasma"? Not sure where he got that from.

Dexter called the slap on wristbands a "ruler." And he signified floppy discs as a "CD player." He also confused a walkman with an MP3 player.

This video will make you feel old. But, honestly, Connor Bedard being closer in age to Patrick Kane's two-year-old son than Kane himself makes me feel worse.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.