Bears running back D'Onta Foreman is a nominee for the NFL's FedEx Ground Player of the Week award --- an award dedicated to the best-rushing performance of each NFL week.

For the Week 7 award, the nominees are Foreman, Kenneth Walker and Joshua Kelley.

Foreman was a menace against the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. He rushed the ball 16 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He also caught three passes for 31 yards and an additional receiving touchdown. He carried the bulk of the Bears' offense to lead their 30-12 win at Soldier Field.

Walker, a running back for the Seattle Seahawks, rushed for 105 yards on Sunday. Kelley, running back for the Los Angeles Chargers, rushed for 75 yards and one touchdown.

It's safe to say Foreman's numbers should give him the edge for the award.

As it stands, Foreman leads the voting, garnering a commanding 77.5% of the 34,000 votes that have been submitted to the NFL's Twitter (X) poll. The poll expires on Wednesday.

Foreman got his first major chunk of action with the Bears on Sunday. With Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson nursing their own respective injuries, Foreman stepped up. Usually a healthy scratch, the Bears activated him and Darrynton Evans to be the team's workhorses on the ground.

They helped relieve Tyson Bagent, who substituted for Justin Fields at quarterback on account of his thumb injury, of the pressure to create offense through the air. Foreman and Evans helped energize a Bears' offense riddled with injuries across the board.

