Bears running back proclaims he was randomly drug-tested after Sunday's win

When you perform at a high level, you become subject to suspicion.

That's what happened to Bears running back Darrynton Evans. Evans rushed for 48 yards on 14 attempts last Sunday, adding a receiving touchdown to his stat sheet from Tyson Bagent.

On Monday, Evans took to Twitter (X), claiming he was selected from random drug testing by the NFL.

Randomly drug tested after yesterdays game 🤔👀 c’mon now 😭 — Darrynton Evans (@ItzLiveee) October 23, 2023

According to the NFL's annual drug testing policy, they subject 20% of every team's players to a random drug test during the season. Every player is drug tested before the season during training camp.

Evans is apparently one of the random subjects, coincidentally after he performed the best game of his season thus far last Sunday. He was pulled up to the active roster to join D'Onta Foreman. The duo carried the workload on the ground for Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson, who were inactive with injuries.

If anything, Foreman should've been the player on the receiving end of a random drug test. He rushed for 89 yards while scoring three total touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving). Similar to Evans, Foreman is usually a healthy scratch to make room for other backups on the roster.

For his performance, Foreman won the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his rushing performance. He won the award over Kenneth Walker and Joshua Kelly.

