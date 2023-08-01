Bears sign tight end, waive pass catcher

The Bears signed tight end Jared Pinkney, an undrafted free agent of Atlanta from the 2020 NFL draft, and waived wide receiver Thyrick Pitts from their roster.

Pinkney, 25, is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end out of Vanderbilt. An undrafted free agent, he's made his way around the league, playing for the Falcons, Titans, Lions, Rams, Lions (second stint), Rams and Bears.

He's seen action in six NFL games (two with the Lions, four with the Rams). He has yet to record any statistics on offense in the NFL. He also contributes to special teams, which he's done for both.

Pitts, 22, is a rookie out of Delaware. He recorded just under 2,500 yards and 23 touchdowns in six seasons in college. He wore No. 38 at training camp for the Bears before his release.

