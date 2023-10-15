Bears snap longest active 20+ points allowed streak

Similar to the Bears' 14-game losing streak, the Bears recently snapped a 15-game streak that saw them allow 20 or more points to their opponents in each of those games.

The #Bears streak of 15 consecutive games allowing 20 or more points has been snapped. Minnesota scored 19 today, with a missed XP.



It was the longest active streak in the NFL and tied for the longest streak in Bears history.



So there's that. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) October 15, 2023

On Sunday, the Bears snapped that streak by a point, allowing 19 points to the Minnesota Vikings --- partially due to a missed extra points. The defense, however, only allowed 12 points --- a real improvement from the first five weeks of the season. Jordan Hicks returned a fumble from Tyson Bagent late in the game.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Bears kept the Vikings from serviceable production on Sunday. They kept Kirk Cousins to 181 yards and one touchdown. Tremaine Edmunds earned a fumble recovery, too. Minnesota rushed for just 46 yards.