Trending
NFL News

Bears snap longest active 20+ points allowed streak

The Bears have allowed 20 or more points for 15 straight games

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Similar to the Bears' 14-game losing streak, the Bears recently snapped a 15-game streak that saw them allow 20 or more points to their opponents in each of those games.

On Sunday, the Bears snapped that streak by a point, allowing 19 points to the Minnesota Vikings --- partially due to a missed extra points. The defense, however, only allowed 12 points --- a real improvement from the first five weeks of the season. Jordan Hicks returned a fumble from Tyson Bagent late in the game.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Bears kept the Vikings from serviceable production on Sunday. They kept Kirk Cousins to 181 yards and one touchdown. Tremaine Edmunds earned a fumble recovery, too. Minnesota rushed for just 46 yards.

This article tagged under:

NFL News
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us