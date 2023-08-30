Trending
Bears to sign Bill Murray to practice squad: report

By James Neveau

The Chicago Bears are filling out their practice squad, and they’ve made another addition, as they’ll reportedly sign Bill Murray to a contract.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the deal Wednesday afternoon:

By now, fans will have surely figured out that the Bears have not signed a legendary actor to their practice squad, but Murray will provide them some depth on their offensive line.

Murray has spent the last three seasons with the New England Patriots’ practice squad, but finally dressed for a game during the 2022 season for the Patriots.

He was on the field for three special-teams snaps, and was reassigned to the practice squad following the contest.

He played his collegiate career at William & Mary, racking up 143 tackles and 19 sacks as a defensive lineman.

Murray is one of three offensive linemen added to the Bears’ practice squad, joining Aviante Collins and Roy Mbaeteka.

