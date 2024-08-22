Bears vs. Chiefs: How to watch Thursday's preseason finale

The Bears have torn through their preseason slate, currently holding a 3-0 record with wins over the Texans, Bills and Bengals. They'll look to finish undefeated when they take on the 0-3 Chiefs Thursday night

Head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed his starters, including Caleb Williams, will not play in the preseason final.e

Thursday's game will kick off at 7 p.m. CT at Arrowhead Stadium, and will air on FOX 32 and NFL Network. Fans can also stream the game on ChicagoBears.com and Chicago Bears Official App.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Bears' regular season schedule begins on Sunday, Sept. 8. Here's a full look at their 2024 regular season slate.

Week Opponent Date Time (CT) Television 1 vs. Tennessee Titans Sun, Sept. 8 12 p.m. FOX 2 at Houston Texans Sun, Sept. 15 7:20 p.m. NBC 3 at Indianapolis Colts Sun, Sept. 22 12 p.m. CBS 4 vs. Los Angeles Rams Sun, Sept. 29 12 p.m. FOX 5 vs. Carolina Panthers Sun, Oct. 6 12 p.m. FOX 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London) Sun, Oct. 13 8:30 a.m. NFL Network 7 BYE WEEK ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ 8 at Washington Commanders Sun, Oct. 27 12 p.m. CBS 9 at Arizona Cardinals Sun, Nov. 3 3:05 p.m. CBS 10 vs. New England Patriots Sun, Nov. 10 12 p.m. FOX 11 vs. Green Bay Packers Sun, Nov. 17 12 p.m. FOX 12 vs. Minnesota Vikings Sun, Nov. 24 12 p.m. FOX 13 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving) Thu, Nov. 28 11:30 a.m. CBS 14 at San Francisco 49ers Sun, Dec. 8 3:25 p.m. FOX 15 at Minnesota Vikings Mon, Dec. 16 7:15 p.m. ABC 16 vs. Detroit Lions Sun, Dec. 22 12 p.m. FOX 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks Thu, Dec. 26 7:15 p.m. Prime Video 18 at Green Bay Packers Sat/Sun, Jan. 4/5 TBD TBD

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.