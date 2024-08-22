Bears vs. Chiefs: How to watch Thursday's preseason finale

The Bears have torn through their preseason slate, currently holding a 3-0 record with wins over the Texans, Bills and Bengals. They'll look to finish undefeated when they take on the 0-3 Chiefs Thursday night
Head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed his starters, including Caleb Williams, will not play in the preseason final.e
Thursday's game will kick off at 7 p.m. CT at Arrowhead Stadium, and will air on FOX 32 and NFL Network. Fans can also stream the game on ChicagoBears.com and Chicago Bears Official App.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
The Bears' regular season schedule begins on Sunday, Sept. 8. Here's a full look at their 2024 regular season slate.
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Television
|1
|vs. Tennessee Titans
|Sun, Sept. 8
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|2
|at Houston Texans
|Sun, Sept. 15
|7:20 p.m.
|NBC
|3
|at Indianapolis Colts
|Sun, Sept. 22
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|4
|vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Sun, Sept. 29
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|5
|vs. Carolina Panthers
|Sun, Oct. 6
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|6
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)
|Sun, Oct. 13
|8:30 a.m.
|NFL Network
|7
|BYE WEEK
|
|
|
|8
|at Washington Commanders
|Sun, Oct. 27
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|9
|at Arizona Cardinals
|Sun, Nov. 3
|3:05 p.m.
|CBS
|10
|vs. New England Patriots
|Sun, Nov. 10
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|11
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|Sun, Nov. 17
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|12
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Sun, Nov. 24
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|13
|at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)
|Thu, Nov. 28
|11:30 a.m.
|CBS
|14
|at San Francisco 49ers
|Sun, Dec. 8
|3:25 p.m.
|FOX
|15
|at Minnesota Vikings
|Mon, Dec. 16
|7:15 p.m.
|ABC
|16
|vs. Detroit Lions
|Sun, Dec. 22
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|17
|vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Thu, Dec. 26
|7:15 p.m.
|Prime Video
|18
|at Green Bay Packers
|Sat/Sun, Jan. 4/5
|TBD
|TBD