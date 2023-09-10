Bears vs Packers: Chicago's teams wish Monsters of the Midway luck

The Chicago Bears will get their 2023 season underway on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, and the city’s sports teams are uniting behind the Monsters of the Midway.

The Cubs were among those teams, and their social media post had a football twist courtesy of pitcher Jordan Wicks, who uses a pigskin to warm up before games:

Tossing the rock to our friends at Soldier Field. 🏈



Good luck this season, @ChicagoBears! 🐻 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wdMSLK6Uu0 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 10, 2023

The Bulls took the two team names literally, with bulls and bears facing off, and also included a Zach LaVine cameo:

The White Sox went with an artsy approach to pay tribute to Justin Fields and company:

No. 1 NHL draft pick Connor Bedard said hello on behalf of the Blackhawks:

Happy gameday to our friends at @ChicagoBears!



Good luck this season🐻⬇️ #DaBears pic.twitter.com/99ypZ8x50G — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) September 10, 2023

Finally, the Chicago Fire, who share Soldier Field with the Bears, sent their well-wishes too:

Sending @ChicagoBears a big 'BEAR HUG' of good luck this season. 🐻🔥 https://t.co/CBkJ6VW2nZ — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) September 10, 2023

The Bears and Packers will kick off from Soldier Field at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

