Bears vs. Titans: When is the season opener?

The Chicago Bears tore through their preseason slate, finishing an undefeated 4-0 with wins over the Texans, Bills, Bengals and Chiefs.

From here on out, the games count, and the Bears will kick off their regular season at Soldier Field on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 12 p.m. vs. the Titans. The game will air on Fox.

Here's the full regular season schedule:

Week Opponent Date Time (CT) Television 1 vs. Tennessee Titans Sun, Sept. 8 12 p.m. FOX 2 at Houston Texans Sun, Sept. 15 7:20 p.m. NBC 3 at Indianapolis Colts Sun, Sept. 22 12 p.m. CBS 4 vs. Los Angeles Rams Sun, Sept. 29 12 p.m. FOX 5 vs. Carolina Panthers Sun, Oct. 6 12 p.m. FOX 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London) Sun, Oct. 13 8:30 a.m. NFL Network 7 BYE WEEK 8 at Washington Commanders Sun, Oct. 27 12 p.m. CBS 9 at Arizona Cardinals Sun, Nov. 3 3:05 p.m. CBS 10 vs. New England Patriots Sun, Nov. 10 12 p.m. FOX 11 vs. Green Bay Packers Sun, Nov. 17 12 p.m. FOX 12 vs. Minnesota Vikings Sun, Nov. 24 12 p.m. FOX 13 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving) Thu, Nov. 28 11:30 a.m. CBS 14 at San Francisco 49ers Sun, Dec. 8 3:25 p.m. FOX 15 at Minnesota Vikings Mon, Dec. 16 7:15 p.m. ABC 16 vs. Detroit Lions Sun, Dec. 22 12 p.m. FOX 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks Thu, Dec. 26 7:15 p.m. Prime Video 18 at Green Bay Packers Sat/Sun, Jan. 4/5 TBD TBD

