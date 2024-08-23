Bears vs. Titans: When is the season opener?

Trending
The Chicago Bears tore through their preseason slate, finishing an undefeated 4-0 with wins over the Texans, Bills, Bengals and Chiefs.

From here on out, the games count, and the Bears will kick off their regular season at Soldier Field on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 12 p.m. vs. the Titans. The game will air on Fox.

Here's the full regular season schedule:

WeekOpponentDateTime (CT)Television
1vs. Tennessee TitansSun, Sept. 812 p.m.FOX
2at Houston TexansSun, Sept. 157:20 p.m.NBC
3at Indianapolis ColtsSun, Sept. 2212 p.m.CBS
4vs. Los Angeles RamsSun, Sept. 2912 p.m.FOX
5vs. Carolina PanthersSun, Oct. 612 p.m.FOX
6vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)Sun, Oct. 138:30 a.m.NFL Network
7BYE WEEK
8at Washington CommandersSun, Oct. 2712 p.m.CBS
9at Arizona CardinalsSun, Nov. 33:05 p.m.CBS
10vs. New England PatriotsSun, Nov. 1012 p.m.FOX
11vs. Green Bay PackersSun, Nov. 1712 p.m.FOX
12vs. Minnesota VikingsSun, Nov. 2412 p.m.FOX
13at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)Thu, Nov. 2811:30 a.m.CBS
14at San Francisco 49ersSun, Dec. 83:25 p.m.FOX
15at Minnesota VikingsMon, Dec. 167:15 p.m.ABC
16vs. Detroit LionsSun, Dec. 2212 p.m.FOX
17vs. Seattle SeahawksThu, Dec. 267:15 p.m.Prime Video
18at Green Bay PackersSat/Sun, Jan. 4/5TBDTBD

