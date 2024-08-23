Bears vs. Titans: When is the season opener?

The Chicago Bears tore through their preseason slate, finishing an undefeated 4-0 with wins over the Texans, Bills, Bengals and Chiefs.
From here on out, the games count, and the Bears will kick off their regular season at Soldier Field on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 12 p.m. vs. the Titans. The game will air on Fox.
Here's the full regular season schedule:
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Television
|1
|vs. Tennessee Titans
|Sun, Sept. 8
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|2
|at Houston Texans
|Sun, Sept. 15
|7:20 p.m.
|NBC
|3
|at Indianapolis Colts
|Sun, Sept. 22
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|4
|vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Sun, Sept. 29
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|5
|vs. Carolina Panthers
|Sun, Oct. 6
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|6
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)
|Sun, Oct. 13
|8:30 a.m.
|NFL Network
|7
|BYE WEEK
|8
|at Washington Commanders
|Sun, Oct. 27
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|9
|at Arizona Cardinals
|Sun, Nov. 3
|3:05 p.m.
|CBS
|10
|vs. New England Patriots
|Sun, Nov. 10
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|11
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|Sun, Nov. 17
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|12
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Sun, Nov. 24
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|13
|at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)
|Thu, Nov. 28
|11:30 a.m.
|CBS
|14
|at San Francisco 49ers
|Sun, Dec. 8
|3:25 p.m.
|FOX
|15
|at Minnesota Vikings
|Mon, Dec. 16
|7:15 p.m.
|ABC
|16
|vs. Detroit Lions
|Sun, Dec. 22
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|17
|vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Thu, Dec. 26
|7:15 p.m.
|Prime Video
|18
|at Green Bay Packers
|Sat/Sun, Jan. 4/5
|TBD
|TBD