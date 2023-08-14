Bears waive one linebacker, claim another

The Chicago Bears announced they released linebacker Kuony Deng and claimed linebacker Mykal Walker.
Deng, 24, is a rookie in the league out of Cal. The Bears signed him to the practice squad last December.
Walker, 25, is a three-year veteran. He's played for the Atlanta Falcons over the past three seasons. He was originally drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.
He's played in 49 NFL games (started 20). Walker has three interceptions, 11 passes defended, one touchdown, 187 tackles and one sack.