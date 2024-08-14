Multiple reports confirmed Wednesday evening the Falcons traded a 2025 third-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for edge rusher Matthew Judon, who was undergoing contract disputes in New England.

According to one Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz report, the Bears were also heavily interested in Judon. The Bears and Falcons were the two finalists in the Judon sweepstakes.

Sources: Several teams were interested in Matthew Judon, but it ultimately came down to the #Bears and #Falcons, with Atlanta finalizing the deal today. https://t.co/l46eVBo8FO — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 14, 2024

The Bears' front office is actively seeking an edge rusher to pair across from Montez Sweat. An opposite-edge rusher has been the team's most glaring roster gap this offseason. But the Bears haven't done much to address it.

Most notably, they drafted Austin Booker in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft to give them another body in the room. To his credit, Booker has shined thus far in the offseason, recording 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and five tackles during the team's preseason game against the Bills.

But there's no denying the guaranteed value Judon brings to an NFL roster. Judon has been named a Pro Bowler in four of the last five seasons. He combined for 28 sacks between the 2021-22 seasons. Last season, Judon tore his bicep, leaving him to play in just four games.

Due to contract disputes with the Patriots, Judon has been sitting out of training camp this offseason. Finally, the Patriots maximized what they could get in return for his services, taking on a third-round pick from the Falcons.

According to Adam Schefter, the Falcons were also in the Sweat sweepstakes at the previous NFL trade deadline. The Bears traded a 2024 second-round pick to the Commanders in exchange for Sweat, inking him to a nearly $100 million contract extension upon arrival. The Falcons also reportedly attempted to trade for UCLA’s Laiatu Latu in the draft.

Atlanta has been seeking a pass-rusher for a while, previously trying to trade for Montez Sweat before last year’s trade deadline, then trying to trade up for UCLA’s Laiatu Latu in April’s draft.



Today, they acquire Matthew Judon from New England for a 3rd-round pick. https://t.co/Iu6GeLoRKU pic.twitter.com/HiaOBZKEnO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2024

Alas, the Falcons won this round of the edge rusher sweepstakes. That leaves the Bears still searching for an edge rusher opposite of Sweat. Over the past two seasons, the Bears have ranked last and second-to-last in team sacks, begging for improvement to their pass rush unit.

On Tuesday, Matt Eberflus mentioned the importance of having an elite pass rush to CBS Sports while praising Sweat.

"He demands attention. That helps free up the other rushers," Eberflus said of Sweat. "That's so important to be able to do that (and) to have a guy like that. When you can have two, it's even better. And that's something we're searching to do here coming forward."

