Bears wide receivers dissed in new position rankings from NFL personnel

ESPN recently surveyed the NFL executives, coaches and scouts to rank the league's top 10 wide receivers.

But the Bears barely got on the map, despite having arguably one of the best wide receiver cores in the NFL. DJ Moore was an honorable mention, ranking 18th on the list. Keenan Allen was not listed but received votes to be on the list.

One NFL executive said Moore "Has the ability to take a game completely over." Here's what ESPN wrote about the Bears' top target.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"An underrated playmaker with four 1,000-yard seasons despite uneven quarterback play throughout his career. Gave Chicago a bona fide No. 1 option with 1,364 yards in 2023."

NFL personnel, via this survey, ranked the top-10 receivers as such:

Justin Jefferson Tyreek Hill Ja'Marr Chase CeeDee Lamb Davante Adams A.J. Brown Amon-Ra St. Brown Mike Evans Stefon Diggs Brandon Aiyuk

Moore's career took a drastic step forward with the Bears last season. He finished sixth in yards, eighth in touchdowns, 11th in yards after catch and 13th in receptions. And yet, it feels like he was snubbed from the list, especially with Stefon Diggs' presence after a horrid 2023 season in Buffalo.

As for Allen, he finished sixth in receptions, 11th in yards and 18th in touchdowns, all while playing just 13 games. Maybe Allen's consistently flimsy health is a reason to keep him off the list, but anyone could argue he's still one of the league's most elite receivers.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.