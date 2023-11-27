Bears' win over Vikings sees feat team hasn't achieved in decades

The Chicago Bears won a wild and weird 12-10 decision over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, but the victory came in unique fashion.

The Bears weren’t able to score a single touchdown against the Vikings, instead relying on a 4-for-5 performance by kicker Cairo Santos as field goals led them to victory.

According to Pro Football Reference’s Stathead tool, this marks the first time in the 2023 NFL season that a team has won without scoring a touchdown, and marks just the seventh time in the last four seasons that a team has won with only field goals.

It’s been even longer than that since the Bears won a game without finding the endzone. According to Stathead, the Bears had not won a game without scoring a touchdown since Oct. 3, 1993 when they beat the Atlanta Falcons 6-0.

The victory also marks the first time in the entire history of the Bears that they’ve managed to win a game after reaching double digits in points exclusively via field goals.

The win gives the Bears a 4-8 record heading into their bye week, with their next game coming Dec. 10 against the Lions at Soldier Field.

