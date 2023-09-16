Buccaneers' top cornerback out for Sunday's Bears game

Bounce back game for DJ Moore?

The Buccaneers' top cornerback, Carlton Davis, is officially out for Sunday's Bears game.

The veteran cornerback is experiencing a toe injury, one that kept him out of practice all week. The Buccaneers declared him, along with Calijah Kancey and SirVocea Dennis, out for Sunday's game.

Head coach Todd Bowles is confident in replacing Davis with second-year corner Zyon McCollum.

"He's ready to play. We've got all the confidence in the world in him," Bowles said of McCollum to ESPN. "He had a great summer, he had a great spring. He's practicing [well]. We don't have a problem playing him."

