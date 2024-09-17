Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense sputtered again on Sunday against the Texans. There was no run game, no vertical threat in the passing game, and the pass protection was dreadful.

The Bears' vaunted defense hung tough, flustered C.J. Stroud and gave Williams and the offense chance after chance to click and win the game.

But Williams couldn't deliver, and Stroud was able to make the necessary plays to earn a 19-13 victory over the Bears at NRG Stadium in Week 2.

After the game, Stroud found Williams on the field and offered the rookie some words of affirmation.

"I just told him, 'everything that got you here is going to take care of you in the long run,'" Stroud told sideline reporter Melissa Stark. "'Don't put your head down, don't let a hard time humble you and just keep going. It's not going to be easy, but you got picked at No. 1 for a reason, because they trust in you and believe in you.'



"I wish him the best, but I definitely think he’ll be better as he goes on."

