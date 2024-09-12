C.J. Stroud underlines Caleb Williams' potential: ‘He's definitely a playmaker'

Caleb Williams didn't get off to the start Bears --- or NFL --- fans envisioned.

The Bears' 24-17 win over the Titans isn't attributed much to what he did on the field. Their offense set up kicker Cairo Santos for three field goals. It was the defense and special teams that came through with two touchdowns to help push the Bears to a Week 1 win.

Williams finished the game completing 14-of-29 passes for 93 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. Not much production for a supposed franchise-altering quarterback.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But Texans sophomore C.J. Stroud, who will face off against Williams for the first time on Sunday night, knows it takes time --- even for quarterbacks selected No. 1 overall in the draft --- to find their footing.

“It takes time. It’s not something that happens overnight," Stroud said of Williams' Week 1 performance. "You can see in every quarterback this week, I think, except for probably Baker Mayfield who looked really good, everybody’s kind of rusty trying to just get those cleats out and get that rust away. And I think quarterback play will start picking up Week 2, Week 3, Week 4, just like every year. So, I definitely think he’ll get his rhythm.”

Williams struggled to find his rhythm in Week 1, as did the Bears offense. The blame doesn't fall solely at the rookie's feet. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron owned up to Cole Kmet's lowly snap percentage in Week 1 on Wednesday. Keenan Allen dropped a touchdown pass at the pylon from Williams, too.

But Williams shoulders some blame. He contended in an episode of "Hard Knocks" that he doesn't get nervous before games. But his miscued footwork, overthrows to Allen and DeAndre Carter downfield, and two sacks for long yardage would suggest otherwise.

Williams looked a little frazzled as he tried to sink into the game. And while he didn't quite find the zone he was looking for in his first outing, Stroud knows what the rookie is capable of accomplishing on the field.

"He’s definitely a playmaker, somebody who can expend plays and make all the cool throws, a tough player, takes hits," Stroud said. "And [he’s] really just really talented, so I definitely do think that he has great things coming in his career and I definitely do think he’ll get his rhythm going."

Stroud set the benchmark rookie season all first-year signal-callers aspire to earn. In his first season with the Texans, Stroud threw for over 4,100 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing just south of 64% of his passes.

For his efforts, he earned the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year award and his first career Pro Bowl nod.

Many believe Williams' talent could carry him to a similar rookie season as Stroud. That's something the Texans quarterback takes pride in knowing; rookies are looking to accomplish more than he did during his first year.

“It’s an honor to see those guys like try to catch me and try to do what I did last year and better because I think that’s what makes football so special is one year somebody will break those records, somebody will do something more special than I did my rookie year," Stroud said. "And I’m chasing after guys’ second records and so forth. So, it’s a never-ending cycle of just competitive nature and I love it. That’s what football is all about.”

Achieving the caliber of season Stroud executed last year would make quarterbacks believe they have to go above and beyond their capabilities to accomplish. From Williams' first outing, it appeared he was trying to be a hero on some occasions.

But the Texans veteran says Williams doesn't have to go above and beyond to be great in his first season.

"Be yourself. Understand whatever got you here is just good enough," Stroud said. "You don’t have to be a superhero. You don’t have to try to make all the plays. Sometimes, the boring plays are good. But yeah, that’s the advice I would give to him.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.