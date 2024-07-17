Caleb Williams agrees to rookie contract after finalization drama: Report

UPDATE: The Bears made Caleb Williams' rookie deal with the team official.

It's not over until it's over. But NFL Network's Tom Pelissero is reporting it's over.

According to Pelissero, Caleb Williams has officially agreed to his rookie contract with the Bears, which NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock confirmed Tuesday is a four-year contract worth $39 million with a $25 million signing bonus.

Now final, and fully agreed to: The #Bears have a deal with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, per source. pic.twitter.com/SDTkjQSSn9 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 17, 2024

In situations like this, I dare put a microscope on the language here. Williams, according to Pellissero, has agreed to his rookie deal with the Bears. By all accounts, Williams hasn't explicitly signed his contract.

It's not over until it's over. And it's over when the Bears announce the deal, as they did with Rome Odunze on Tuesday. Still, even during the contract drama early Wednesday, there wasn't fear Williams and the Bears wouldn't get the deal done.

After a flurry of reports Tuesday suggested Williams had signed his rookie contract with the Bears, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio told 670 The Score on Wednesday the rookie hadn't put pen to paper, yet.

"My understanding is the contract isn't signed," Florio told 670 The Score. "They expect it to be. They're haggling over language. And what I think they're getting into is a situation where the lawyer who's handling this isn't as versed in the nuances of the contract as an experienced and competent agent would be. I think there are some snags they're trying to work out.

"One thing I'm told is there was an effort made to get the Bears to agree not to use the franchise tag on Caleb Williams after he would finish the fifth year of his contract, assuming they would pick up the option. But that did not go anywhere."

According to Florio, Williams' team went to the Bears, requesting them to hold off usage of the franchise tag after the fifth year of his contract, assuming the Bears would pick up his option. The Bears declined, per Florio. It's uncertain if the clause reached the contract in the final agreement, but it's safe to assume it didn't considering the Bears initially declined, per Florio.

That clause would've been a historic measure, considering no rookie has ever got that clause put into their first NFL contract; even though nothing in the CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) prevents rookies from achieving the measure. Veteran quarterbacks, such as Dak Prescott, have earned the clause, in part, to allow the market to dictate their value during free agency periods versus being tied to an average number with the franchise tag.

If Williams was able to get that clause printed into his contract, he would set a new precedent for future first-round quarterbacks.

Seemingly, the fact that Williams is not represented by an NFLPA-certified agent contributed to the hold-up. As Florio aforementioned, "The lawyer who's handling this isn't as versed in the nuances of the contract as an experienced and competent agent would be."

Florio declared to 670 The Score that Williams' camp should've gone to the Bears ahead of the draft if they were motivated enough to keep the possibility of the franchise tag out of his contract.

Either way, the uncertainty appears to be over. Once the ink dries on Williams' deal with the Bears, he'll be able to participate during training camp. Rookies have already reported to Halas Hall. Veterans report on Friday. The first practice with the whole team is on Saturday.

And it appears Williams won't miss a beat of practice, with him agreeing in full to his rookie contract.

