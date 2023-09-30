Caleb Williams' dominant performance over Colorado has Bears fans excited

Caleb Williams --- the standout quarterback at USC --- executed a dominant, 48-41 win over Deion Sanders' Colorado team on Saturday.
He threw for 403 yards and a whopping six touchdowns while completing 30-of-40 passes. He also ran five times for 12 yards. Brenden Rice put up two touchdowns. Tajh Washington caught eight passes for 117 yards and one score.
Williams' performance gave Bears fans excitement about the possibility of the USC star becoming a Bear.
The Bears have a 38% chance of earning the No. 1 pick between theirs and the Panthers' first-round pick they own from trading the previous No. 1 pick.
Bears News
As it stands, the Bears have the first and fourth picks in the 2024 NFL draft. Theoretically, if Justin Fields doesn't become the signal caller they expect him to be, they could move off of him and aim for Williams.
Williams will be a hot commodity, however. If the Bears don't land the No. 1 pick, it seemingly would be difficult to navigate a trade to acquire the USC signal caller.
Still, the Bears are only three games into the season, with 14 left on the docket. Fields could turn things around and prove his value under center. So far, however, his performance hasn't looked promising.
If the Bears earned the No. 1 pick, should they draft Williams? That's a difficult question to respond 'no.'