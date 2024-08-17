Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams got off to a slow start on Saturday during his second preseason appearance against the Bengals.

But he finished in style with flashy plays as the first half winded down. Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill noticed Williams' elite abilities, granting him a notable comparison on social media.

Caleb Williams so nice he remind me of …… — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 17, 2024

Patrick Mahomes?

Hill was likely referencing Williams' ridiculous across-the-body throw on the run deep down the sidelines to Rome Odunze. The throw emulated Mahomes' untouchable skill of making off-platform throws on the run with accuracy.

Williams has displayed elite pocket awareness since donning a Bears uniform in the preseason. That skill showed here, as he rolled out left after feeling the pressure. But his ability to throw across his body on the run, with accuracy, is unbelievable. Hats off to Odunze for coming down with the ball, too.

At halftime, Williams recorded 75 passing yards from 6-of-13 completions. His seven-yard rushing touchdown marked his only score and rushing attempt. He took just one sack in the first half for a six-yard loss, too.

His preseason appearances are already putting his name on the map.

