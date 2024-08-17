Caleb Williams explains how he's mastered throwing on the run

Caleb Williams made some incredible throws on the run against the Bengals on Saturday during the Bears' third preseason game.

Here are some of the spectacular throws he made.

What an improvisonal effort by Caleb to Rome.



What an almost TD my god. pic.twitter.com/BcWHwfQyyH — Ficky (@itsfickybaby) August 17, 2024

How does Williams deliver these footballs with incredible accuracy on the run?

"It's something I've worked on in practice," Williams said. "I mean, watching Aaron Rodgers; I know he was a Green Bay guy. Sorry guys. But watching Aaron Rodgers and all his times these past 19, 20 years. He can do unbelievable things. Just practicing it over time, perfecting it. Obviously, there are gonna be times when I don't put it exactly where I want to. But today worked out, Rome ran a great route and made a marvelous catch."

Having the skill to throw the ball with accuracy off-platform during off-script plays is invaluable for a team. It's an unreachable skill. But Williams has mastered it.

He and the Bears' offense got off to a slow start at the beginning of Saturday's game. But Williams bounced back, making improbable throws like the ones above. He finished with 75 passing yards from 6-of-13 completions. Williams also ran in a seven-yard touchdown.

