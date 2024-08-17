Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams continues to show flashes of high potential in the preseason.

Against the Bengals on Saturday, he showed more of those flashes, especially with this impossible throw he completed to Rome Odunze on the run. Check out the incredible completion.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Williams has displayed elite pocket awareness since donning a Bears uniform in the preseason. That skill showed here, as he rolled out left after feeling the pressure. But his ability to throw across his body on the run, with accuracy, is unbelievable. Hats off to Odunze for coming down with the ball, too.

The completion helped Williams and the Bears' offense get into the red zone for a scoring opportunity. Williams took advantage, rushing in a touchdown on third down to give the Bears a seven-point lead going into halftime.

Here's the touchdown run on another broken play where Williams impressively escaped the pocket.

At halftime, Williams recorded 75 passing yards from 6-of-13 completions. His seven-yard rushing touchdown marked his only score and rushing attempt. He took just one sack in the first half for a six-yard loss, too.

Odunze's 45-yard catch from Williams on the sideline marked his only catch in the first half.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.