UPDATE: Bears make Caleb Williams deal official after finalization drama

The city of Chicago rejoiced in the finalization of Caleb Williams' signed, four-year, rookie contract, cementing him as the franchise's signal caller and ushering in a new era.

Until Wednesday morning, when Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Williams remains unsigned.

"My understanding is the contract isn't signed," Florio told 670 The Score. "They expect it to be. They're haggling over language. And what I think they're getting into is a situation where the lawyer who's handling this isn't as versed in the nuances of the contract as an experienced and competent agent would be. I think there are some snags they're trying to work out.

"One thing I'm told is there was an effort made to get the Bears to agree not to use the franchise tag on Caleb Williams after he would finish the fifth year of his contract, assuming they would pick up the option. But that did not go anywhere."

According to Florio, Williams' team went to the Bears, requesting them to hold off usage of the franchise tag after the fifth year of his contract, assuming the Bears would pick up his option. The Bears declined, per Florio.

That clause would've been a historic measure, considering no rookie has ever got that clause put into their first NFL contract; even though nothing in the CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) prevents rookies from achieving the measure. Veteran quarterbacks, such as Dak Prescott, have earned the clause, in part, to allow the market to dictate their value during free agency periods.

If Williams was able to get that clause printed into his contract, he would set a new precedent for future first-round quarterbacks.

Multiple outlets, including NBC Sports Chicago, reported Williams signed his four-year contract worth $39 million with a $25 million signing bonus on Tuesday. Florio represents the lone report of Williams remaining unsigned. But, it's telling the Bears haven't made the signing official themselves, as they did on Tuesday with rookie Rome Odunze.

"Contract isn't signed. Agreement, basically in hand, haggling over language. Contract not signed as of right now. That was my latest information." Florio reported.

According to Florio, there's not much worry the deal won't get done. The agreement is in hand. The Bears and Williams' camp are just haggling over the final language.

Seemingly, the fact that Williams is not represented by an NFLPA-certified agent is contributing to the hold-up. As Florio aforementioned, "The lawyer who's handling this isn't as versed in the nuances of the contract as an experienced and competent agent would be."

Florio declared to 670 The Score that Williams' camp should've gone to the Bears ahead of the draft if they were motivated enough to keep the possibility of the franchise tag out of his contract. So far, Williams has shown his commitment to the Bears and the community. And there isn't an expectation of the situation escalating.

But if Williams does not ink his rookie deal, he cannot practice with the team during training camp. Rookies reported to Halas Hall on Tuesday. Veterans report Friday. The first full practice is scheduled for Saturday.

As of this writing, the Bears' rookie quarterback and No. 1 pick remains unsigned.

"He could be putting the pen on the paper right now," Florio said. "The point is, it wasn't signed when people were saying it was signed. And they were still haggling over a few final things."

