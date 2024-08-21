Caleb Williams reveals last instance he was nervous about a football game on new ‘Hard Knocks'

One thing Bears fans should know about quarterback Caleb Williams: he doesn't get nervous before games.

At least, that's what the rookie told quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph ahead of their preseason game against the Bengals last Saturday. On the newest episode of "Hard Knocks," Williams revealed to Joseph the last time he was nervous for a football game.

"Zero," Williams said when asked his nerve level from 1-10. "I don't get nervous. Not since my first game of high school versus Gilman. I fumbled two snaps. And I came back and threw like an out and up down the sideline.

"Other than that, play ball."

Williams didn't look nervous for that game, despite a slow start for the offense. He finished his day completing 6-of-13 passes for 75 yards and a seven-yard rushing touchdown.

For what it's worth, the game threw some obstacles in front of Williams that could've made him nervous. For instance, the "Hard Knocks" episode shows Williams struggling to hear play calls from Shane Waldron, as the headset in Williams' helmet kept cutting out.

Still, Williams kept his composure and helped the Bears to an eventual 27-3 win, moving their preseason record to 3-0. The Bears will face the Chiefs on Thursday for their preseason finale.

