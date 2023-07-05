CBS names Justin Fields to top 25 players under 25

CBS recently created a "top 25 players under 25 years old" list ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Justin Fields was the only Chicago Bear on the list. He finished 25th on the list, taking the last spot.

"The former first-rounder has yet to master decision-making through the air, but he's also endured lackluster supporting casts and exploded on the ground, topping 1,100 rushing yards as an MVP-caliber scrambler in 2022. The arrow is pointing way up," Cody Benjamin wrote.

Indeed, Fields shined during his sophomore season by way of his legs. He recorded the second-most rushing yards for a quarterback in a single season ever. He's considered one of the game's best rushing quarterbacks.

Through the air, however, is a different story. As Benjamin wrote, he has yet to prove he can create offense consistently with his arm. "Consistently" is the keyword there. He's shown flashes of elite traits for passing the football, markedly deep downfield.

But not on a consistent basis.

In contrast to last season, he has more weaponry to support him and the offense. DJ Moore, Darnell Wright, Nate Davis, D'Onta Foreman and the rookie additions of Roschon Johnson and Tyler Scott serve as viable pieces to an improving supporting cast.

How far can Fields take the Bears in 2023? That answer is a matter of weeks away.

