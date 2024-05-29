The Chargers announced they signed former Bears offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on Wednesday.

The Bears claimed Leatherwood, 25, off waivers during the 2022 season as part of their league-leading number of waiver claims. They hoped to rejuvenate the 2021 first-round draft pick, who the Raiders placed on waivers.

With the Bears, he played in just four games and 32 snaps, 14% of offensive snaps in those games. He played 11 snaps on special teams, too. They took a flyer on the top-tier Alabama prospect who played left tackle on one of the nation's best offensive lines.

The Raiders didn't see a fit for him after he played and started in all 17 games during his rookie season, too. Now, he'll try to find a place with the Chargers under the new head coach, Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers notably drafted Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Leatherwood did not play during the 2023 NFL season.

