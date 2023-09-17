Chase Claypool scores first touchdown with the Chicago Bears

The effort is there today.

Chase Claypool scored his first touchdown with the Chicago Bears late in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Justin Fields threaded the needle on a throw to Claypool for the endzone late in the fourth quarter.

Claypool has three catches on seven targets for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Before Sunday's game, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Claypool is "on notice" with the Bears. If Claypool continues to regress, the Bears would consider benching or trading him, according to the Glazer's pregame report.

His lackluster effort against the Packers sparked controversy and action from the Bears. The team met with Claypool about his effort, they said earlier this week. The team said they've seen more energy from him this week at practice.

According to Glazer, Claypool apologized to the front office and the team for his performance against the Packers. During the game, he missed blocks, dropped passes and failed to put anything on the stat sheet.

General manager Ryan Poles underlined the Bears' stance pregame with ESPN 1000, saying a player who doesn't live up to the team's standards will be handled by the organization.

"I would say really, for anyone on our team, there’s a standard for how we’re going to play football here and if you can’t rise to that standard and live in that space, it’s going to be hard to perform for the Chicago Bears," Poles said.

"With Chase, I think he’s a guy that has all the motivation in the world to be a good football player. He’s got to clean some things up. We had some good conversations. I expect to see him make those changes and if he doesn’t, then we’ll have to figure out what we’re going to do after that."

