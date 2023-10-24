Former Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel posted his weekly film breakdown for Bears quarterbacks. This time, we get a full look at Tyson Bagent, the undrafted, Division II rookie who filled in for Justin Fields last Sunday.

Check it out.

Daniel spoke highly of Bagent's performance at the start of the video.

"Really, clear, calm, collected game. No mistakes. No mistakes at all," Daniel said of Bagent.

It's clear from Daniel's film breakdown that Bagent has excellent mechanics for his level, as well as patience in a collapsing pocket. There isn't much panic in Bagent's game.

Another interesting point Daniel made is Bagent's development. He picks out details of Bagent's game that, in Daniel's eyes, point to solid coaching behind the scenes. That begs the question --- where is that for Fields?

It's clear from the film that Bagent's reads and footwork are advanced. He always provides himself with a solid base. He changes his arm angle to better suit certain throws. And he has a high IQ and a feel for the pocket.

A lot of Bagent's completions aren't sexy. But they're correct. He makes a lot of the correct reads. He doesn't try to do too much, but he lets his playmakers make plays.

He made the Bears' offense look extremely simple, something Justin Fields has yet to master. Obviously, they try to run the big boy plays for Fields. But maybe they should bleed their plan for Bagent into Fields' operation.

