Chicago Bears logo redesign goes viral, social media reacts

The Chicago Bears' logo hasn't changed much from the time the wishbone "C" was introduced in 1973. Neither has blue and orange mascot head, which served as the team's secondary logo until the Bears made it their primary logo in 2023.

And for good reason. Both logos are as classic as it gets when it comes to American professional sports. The wishbone "C" and mascot head will likely stand the test of time, but that doesn't mean graphic artists can't have a little fun.

TikTok user @emilymorgancreates has gone viral for her impressive logo redesigns over the past couple of years, garnering millions of views for reimagining some of the world's most popular sports teams while maintaining the heart of the original logo and city.

Most recently, she tried her hand at an updated version of the Bears' beloved mascot head.

She restructured the bear's facial features by incorporating Mike Ditka's iconic aviator sunglasses and sweater vest as the snout and tongue, respectively. The wishbone "C" served as the ears.

The artist took a stab at reacting the secondary wishbone "C" logo, too, adding a claw-like element to the pointed end.

The design was met with mixed reactions from Bears fans, who both appreciated some of the creative elements while maintaining the original logos are perfect as is.

interesting! but it's so hard to top the og logo -- it's damn near perfect — Dave (@dave_bfr) August 13, 2024

Ditka isn’t our entire franchise but i appreciate the try — BOFA DEEZ (@bofasports1) August 13, 2024

The Bear design is a cool concept. It turned out more dog than bear but i really like the creativity perspective for a one off jersey idea to honor Ditka. If it was possible to touch it up to make it more Bear-like, i don’t see the problem with it — Bartholomew Willijax (@B_Willijax) August 13, 2024

I really like the inspiration & creativity like Ditka’s glasses as the nose.



Honestly I was intrigued until the 15 second mark.



But when you added the C logo to help shape the ears, the result looked far more wolf/canine than distinctly bear.



Good effort though — Kirsten Tanis (@kct2020) August 13, 2024

