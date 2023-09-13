Dan Hampton calls Eddie Jackson a ‘clown' in irate rant following Bears loss to Packers

It was a WGN postgame Bears show fuming with so much anger, you can hear Dan Hampton catching his breath into the microphone after an elongated rant.

Hampton and Ed O'Bradovich, a Bears player from 1962-71, recorded a postgame radio show on WGN radio following the Bears 38-20 loss to the Packers at Soldier Field.

Neither of them held back, especially on the volume, nor the degree of their criticisms.

"Eddie Jackson is playing like a clown," Hampton said. "He’s not tackling and is blowing coverages in the endzone. [Chase] Claypool is a disgrace. He doesn't block. Tremaine Edmunds, our big shot, $80 million linebacker jumps inside on that screen there to [Aaron] Jones and they run it right up our address for a touchdown."

If you're wearing headphones to listen to their show, I recommend making sure the volume is at a low, appropriate level before pressing play.

Anyways, yes, the Bears dropped an absolute stinker at home against the Packers.

There were few silver linings to the game besides the play of Roschon Johnson, who averaged 4.0 yards per carry and showed undivided hustle on the field, and Darnell Wright, who allowed three pressures in his first NFL contest.

The Bears affirmed they recognized Claypool's effort, which Hampton cites as a "disgrace," and met with him about it. And, according to Eberflus, everything is on the table for Sunday's game. Does that mean some players, like Claypool, could be benched? He didn't leave out that possibility.

"Yeah, we already visited about that," Eberflus said Wednesday about Claypool. "I think it was maybe Sunday after the game or Monday it was, but, yeah, again, you all saw the plays that … and again, the perimeter blocking needed to improve for all of us. And we're gonna get that and work hard to get that done.

"We’re looking at all possibilities right now. I’m not going to talk about who’s going to be up or down for the game right now, for obvious reasons. We’re looking at all things to make our team better — Who’s going to be up and who’s going to be down in terms of the active roster."

The radio duo didn't hold back on Justin Fields, either. O'Bradovich mentioned he hasn't believed in Fields since the beginning, calling every season he's played with the Bears a "mistake."

The Bears signal caller admitted his hesitancy restricted his and the team's play. He plans to work to better involve DJ Moore, who caught two passes on Sunday, and Claypool, who didn't catch a single pass.

"I felt like I was a little bit too conservative at times during the game," Fields said. "Definitely, with guys like DJ and Chase on the outside, if we do have one-on-one on the outside, potentially throwing it up and seeing what happens. With them, they’re great playmakers, and they can most likely come up with a 50-50 ball. Definitely want to give them more chances deep down the field."

Rest assured, if changes aren't made, the duo advises the Bears aren't trying to win.

"If Eddie starts on Sunday that tells me you must not be trying to win, because Eddie has become a clown out there," Hampton said.

