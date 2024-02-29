As the 2024 NFL draft is now less than two months away, big decisions for the Bears are on the horizon.

Most importantly, will they plan to stick with Justin Fields and trade the No. 1 pick for a second consecutive season? Or, will they opt to draft USC's Caleb Williams --- one of the highest-touted quarterbacks in recent memory --- with the No. 1 pick?

One ESPN analyst suggests they do neither.

"If I were the Chicago Bears right now I would take Jayden Daniels out of LSU," former quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said on "Get Up!" "That is not a knock on Caleb Williams that is a plus in Jayden Daniels."

“If I was the Chicago Bears, I would take Jayden Daniels.” - Dan Orlovsky pic.twitter.com/jOvL8gaUWt — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) February 29, 2024

Daniels, 23, played the first three years of his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons of eligibility. This past season, he won the Heisman Trophy award over finalists Marvin Harrison Jr., Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.

Why does Orlovsky favor Daniels over the highly-touted Williams?

He said in the video Daniels is the best thrower in the quarterback class and the best against man coverage. According to Orlovsky, he makes great downfield plays with his arm. And, most importantly, Orlovsky claims his patience in the pocket trumps that of the other quarterbacks in the draft.

This past season, Daniels threw for just north of 3,800 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. His passer rating finished at a phenomenal 208. And of the 327 passes he threw in 2023, he completed 72.2% of them.

He draws several comparisons to ... guess who? Justin Fields. Why? Daniels rushed for 1,134 yards and an additional 10 touchdowns last season. And the year prior he ran for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's a dual-threat quarterback with a big arm. To several, he plays similarly to Fields.

And for that, Orlovsky claims he's better than who most believe to be the best in the last decade.

"Caleb Williams is fantastic. I think Jayden Daniels is better," Orlovsky said.

