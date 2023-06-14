DeMarcus Walker looks to bring fire, motivational challenge to Bears

The Bears set expectations for DeMarcus Walker immediately upon signing him. He didn't receive a typical "prove it" contract from a rebuilding team. They gave him a three-year deal worth $21 million.

He doesn't take that lightly. Walker wants to have a role, not only on the field, but in the locker room as a leader.

"The only thing I can tell you is just from (what) the people upstairs told me. There's a lot more competitiveness and excitement this year then there was, you know, prior," Walker said.

Walker mentioned he isn't trying to cast shade on last year's team; although, it would be warranted. He's simply attesting to the fact that the Bears have a much-improved roster. This year also marks the second year of leadership from Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles.

Eberflus -- from an outsider's perspective -- set a hard-working, nitty-gritty culture last season. It's based on the H.I.T.S principle. If you don't already know by now, that stands for Hustle, Intensity, Takeaways and Smart football.

Last season the Bears spent time cutting their teeth in the new culture, new system and new playbook. It's time to culminate their culture and strategy and generate wins. Walker wants to serve a part in that.

"I just know that right now we've got to compete. You know what I'm saying?" Walker said. "If you all hear somebody yelling 'It's time to work motherf----r' -- that's me. Every day when I step between those lines I make sure that the team hears that."

Walker is not negligent to the experience of being a leader, or learning from some of the league's best. He referenced Aqib Talib and Von Miller -- former teammates of Walker's -- as commanders he sponged from. Walker is a believer in challenging the guy next to you, pushing the other to his ceiling.

One thing Walker's been cognizant of, however, is how the team reacts to his style. He understands his place as a new member of the Bears; he didn't go through the many ebbs they experienced last year as the worst team in the NFL.

He wants to provide his motivation the best way he can without crossing over others who have earned their stripes.

"Chicago as a whole has been reassuring me that I'm doing something correctly," Walker said. "And that's big because, me coming in, I didn't want to overstep Eddie Jackson. I didn't want to overstep a lot of guys that have been there a lot longer because they really know a lot of (the) tradition.

"It's been definitely a blessing."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.