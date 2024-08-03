Devin Hester overcome with emotion during enshrinement to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Bears legendary return specialist, and now Hall of Famer, Devin Hester earned his official enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday.

And he couldn't help but be overcome by emotion as he walked on stage to receive his gold jacket. Check out the video of Hester accepting his nomination into the Hall.

Jacket off, Gold Jacket on! With the help of Hall of Famer @DeionSanders, Devin Hester puts on his @HaggarCo Gold Jacket!#PFHOF24 pic.twitter.com/iKjvcIUQ6O — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 3, 2024

Hester, 41, played 11 seasons with the Bears. He holds NFL records in career kick-return touchdowns (19), punt-return touchdowns (14) and return touchdowns (20), which includes punts, kickoffs, missed field goals, fumbles and interceptions. This was his third time as a Hall of Fame finalist.

He joined former Bears Steve "Mongo" McMichael and Julius Peppers as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024.

