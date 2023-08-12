DJ Moore said it was ‘scary at first' joining the Bears

DJ Moore is the coveted asset Ryan Poles pried from Scott Fitterer's hands for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

But the transition from the south to the Windy City wasn't all smooth sailing for Moore. He talked with Adam Amin and Jim Miller on the FOX broadcast about the short time he's been with the Bears.

"It was scary at first, being on a new team. But once I got the ball in my hands it was back like normal," Moore said.

Surely, his comfort levels rose on Saturday.

Moore caught a screen pass and turned it up the field for a 62-yard touchdown catch, his only stat of the day. It's just a sneak peek of what the newest Bear receiver can do for Fields and the offense.

From a larger sample size in training camp, it appears he and Fields have their connection down. Moore constantly has the ball in his hands and has connected multiple times with Fields on deep balls.

How did their chemistry formulate so quickly?

"It came quicker than we both expected," Fields said. "Between me and him just talking about everything routes, routes we've connected on, countersteps. We put in the time during practice, sometimes after. When OTA's broke, we threw a few times offsite and we kept going from there."

Shortly after the NFL combine in March, Poles sent the first selection in the draft to the Panthers for the No. 9 pick, the No. 61 pick, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick. But he didn't stop there. He negotiated a veteran player and came away with a new No. 1 receiver for Justin Fields.

So far, so good. Moore will be an integral part of the Bears' offense this season.

