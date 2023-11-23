D'Onta Foreman, Lucas Patrick on Bears' first injury report

The Chicago Bears held a walkthrough on Thursday at Halas Hall, but two key players would not have practiced, the team announced.

Before players departed the facility for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Bears put them through a walkthrough as preparations begin for Monday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

A total of four players would not have practiced on Thursday had there been a full workout, including running back D’Onta Foreman, who is dealing with an injury to his ankle and shin, according to the Bears.

Foreman was injured during Sunday’s loss to the Lions, and his status for this week’s game against the Vikings remains uncertain.

Center Lucas Patrick, who left Sunday’s game against the Lions with a back injury, also would have been sidelined, as would fellow lineman Larry Borom, who is dealing with an undisclosed illness.

Linebacker Noah Sewell would have been out of action Thursday with a knee issue, the team said. He has appeared in five games so far this season, with four tackles and a forced fumble to his credit.

Fullback Khari Blasingame would have been a full participant with a shoulder injury. He hasn’t played for the Bears since their Oct. 29 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

