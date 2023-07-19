Eddie Jackson makes an exceedingly bold claim for his 2023 season

Eddie Jackson is geared up for next season.

The Bears safety took to Twitter to set his standards high for himself next season.

Im going to have one of the best seasons ever played by a safety! — Eddie Jackson (@BoJack4) July 19, 2023

Jackson, 30, is going into his seventh season in the NFL, and with the Bears.

He boomed as a youngster in the league. By his second season in the league, he recorded an All-Pro and Pro Bowl season. In 14 games, he notched six interceptions and three defensive touchdowns (2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery).

Jackson allowed 50 percent of his assignments' targets to be completed, an extraordinarily low amount. His opposing quarterback rating was 40.5. Absolutely elite.

Since then, his play has dragged. He went two straight seasons without recording an interception until last season, when he finished with four on the year. His allowed completion percentage hasn't dipped below 60 percent since 2019, either.

The 2018 season easily marks his best season in the league.

Can he follow that up with an even better season? He followed up his original claim assertively in a separate Tweet.

Mark my words!!! — Eddie Jackson (@BoJack4) July 19, 2023

